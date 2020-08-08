Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 1,127,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,336. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $220.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $18,910,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 20,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 161,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

