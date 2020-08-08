Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.65. 1,127,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,336. The stock has a market cap of $220.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.29. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SELB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

