SelfSell (SSC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,612.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. SelfSell has a market cap of $47,963.32 and $4,612.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00026132 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

