Semux Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,258.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. Semux has a total market capitalization of $473,411.56 and $36,258.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Semux has traded down 37.1% against the dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00026062 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00028025 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004368 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000665 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

