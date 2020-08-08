Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 151,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRTS shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.65 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Sensus Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

SRTS opened at $3.00 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $47.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

