Sentient Coin (SEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $82.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $510,301.01 and approximately $82.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.86 or 0.00834672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00037866 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.04 or 0.01305250 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00139531 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,759.89 or 1.00300975 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00101288 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin's total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

