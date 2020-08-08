Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.0202 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, GDAC, Hotbit and Bibox. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $694,737.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00023311 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013376 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00015451 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 140.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00023774 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012209 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000386 BTC.

UPP is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,012,675 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Hotbit, GDAC, BitForex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

