Sentinel (SENT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,193.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $13,193.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000472 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.