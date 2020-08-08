Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $79.19

Serabi Gold PLC (LON:SRB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.19 and traded as high as $94.00. Serabi Gold shares last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 377,291 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serabi Gold in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 million and a PE ratio of 18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

About Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

