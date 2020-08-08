Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Servicemaster Global updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of SERV traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,928. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. Servicemaster Global has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SERV shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

