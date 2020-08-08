SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) and DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Head to Head Survey

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) and DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get SES alerts:

This table compares SES and DAIWA SEC GRP I/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES $2.22 billion 1.94 $331.74 million $0.60 12.50 DAIWA SEC GRP I/S $6.17 billion 1.20 $555.19 million N/A N/A

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S has higher revenue and earnings than SES.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of DAIWA SEC GRP I/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SES and DAIWA SEC GRP I/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES 0 2 3 0 2.60 DAIWA SEC GRP I/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

SES has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAIWA SEC GRP I/S has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SES and DAIWA SEC GRP I/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES N/A N/A N/A DAIWA SEC GRP I/S 9.99% 3.64% 0.20%

Summary

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S beats SES on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SES Company Profile

SES S.A. provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services. It also provides cloud-scale connectivity solutions; and various network services. The company was formerly known as SES Global S.A. and changed its name to SES S.A. in 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance. The Retail segment offers online and telephone-based securities-related services through a network of 154 branches and sales offices, as well as non-face-to-face channels comprising the Internet and call centers. The wholesale segment provides sales and trading services of equities, bonds, foreign exchange, and derivative products to customers, including institutional investors and corporations; and underwriting services for equities and bonds, initial public offerings, and merger and acquisition advisory services. The Asset Management segment establishes and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; offers investment advisory services to pension funds and other institutional investors; and manages assets. The Investment segment is involved in venture, private equity, corporate loan, and energy investment activities. The company also provides research and consulting, information systems, banking, and other support services, as well as investment management, and advisory and agency services; and lends and borrows real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.