Shadow Token (SHDW) Price Up 3% This Week

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Shadow Token has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Shadow Token token can now be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. Shadow Token has a market cap of $407,968.73 and $24.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shadow Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.02 or 0.01978488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00101395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00193995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00111204 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

Shadow Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadow Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.