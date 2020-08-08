Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.21. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 720,102 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

