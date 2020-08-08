Shift Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Million (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. Shift has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $4,274.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000945 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Shift has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

