ShipChain (SHIP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $433,969.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and $433,969.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.43 or 0.05002395 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002247 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014337 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

SHIP is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.