Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 675.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.4% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 60,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 516.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 406.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.37.

SHOP traded down $14.27 on Friday, hitting $1,073.86. 42,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,054. The business’s fifty day moving average is $970.45 and its 200 day moving average is $659.87. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,763.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

