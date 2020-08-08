Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 129,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, insider Michael T. Cavey acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,395.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $31,858.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,972 shares of company stock valued at $72,037. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,247,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 508,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 325,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 227,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 122,546 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHBI opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $122.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

SHBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

