Short Interest in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Decreases By 6.7%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,170,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 10,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT opened at $101.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average is $88.95. The stock has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.