Short Interest in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Declines By 6.9%

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 692,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $99.12 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.27.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,432,226.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 108,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $74,143,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $29,173,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $23,062,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,072,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,736 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

