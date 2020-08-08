Short Interest in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Declines By 7.1%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

AIMC stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

