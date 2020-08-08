Short Interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Declines By 6.0%

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,670,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 17,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 32.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $941.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.06 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

