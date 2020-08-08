Short Interest in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Declines By 6.6%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,700 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 389,600 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,617,000 after buying an additional 459,358 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 67,689 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at $5,623,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.89.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRMT. TheStreet raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

