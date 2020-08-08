Short Interest in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Declines By 6.9%

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

NYSE ADM opened at $44.03 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.