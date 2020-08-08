Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Decreases By 5.7%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 19.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 338,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

