Short Interest in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Decreases By 5.6%

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSTC opened at $65.53 on Friday. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $69.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $470.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.85.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 61.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

