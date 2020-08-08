Short Interest in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Drops By 7.2%

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 8,310,000 shares. Currently, 26.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Buckle by 266.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.23. Buckle has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Buckle had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKE. Zacks Investment Research cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

