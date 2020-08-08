Short Interest in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Drops By 6.6%

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $22.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.37 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.