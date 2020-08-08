Short Interest in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Declines By 5.4%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,400 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 564,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CODA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 13,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. Coda Octopus Group has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Bryan Ezralow sold 12,000 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $74,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

