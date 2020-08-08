Short Interest in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Declines By 5.4%

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,465. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

