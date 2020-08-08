Short Interest in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Declines By 6.0%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 949,400 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DGII shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digi International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

DGII stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 359,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,938. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Digi International has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $369.46 million, a PE ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 12,500 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $140,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,301.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

