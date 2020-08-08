Short Interest in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Decreases By 6.8%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 43.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $84.47.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 2,024.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 529.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Dillard’s by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.