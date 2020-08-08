Short Interest in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Declines By 7.4%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 314,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

DRQ opened at $36.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth about $16,764,000.

DRQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. G.Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Gabelli lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

