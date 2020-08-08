Short Interest in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Decreases By 5.7%

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,800 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 663,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:DSPG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.30. 125,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,374. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $359.49 million, a PE ratio of -109.28 and a beta of 0.85. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $308,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ofer Elyakim sold 77,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,399,073.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,629,612.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in DSP Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 22.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.