Short Interest in Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Decreases By 7.5%

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 104.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the first quarter worth $115,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

DYAI opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.91 million, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 523.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

