Short Interest in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Decreases By 7.4%

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Eaton by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 40,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Stephens lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

NYSE ETN opened at $97.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.