Short Interest in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Grows By 11.1%

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $18.75 on Friday. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Get Espey Manufacturing & Electronics alerts:

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 229.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Manufacturing & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.