Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Decreases By 7.3%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,600 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO James Douglas Allen bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,932.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 249,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 59.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 106,404 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at $1,333,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 147.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 56,772 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $861.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.17. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.55 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Forestar Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.