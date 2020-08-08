Short Interest in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Decreases By 5.9%

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

THRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,846 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,601,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period.

Shares of THRM opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

