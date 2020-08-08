Short Interest in Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Decreases By 12.7%

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 257,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $8.26 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDP shares. Roth Capital raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goodrich Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

