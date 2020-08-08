Short Interest in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Decreases By 6.7%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,397,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,844,000 after buying an additional 465,316 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,816,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,566,000 after buying an additional 497,711 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,301,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,681,000 after buying an additional 395,669 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,570,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after buying an additional 4,306,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,447,000 after buying an additional 168,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

