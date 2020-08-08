Short Interest in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Declines By 7.0%

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 10,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.94.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.66. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 195.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168,234 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at $534,162,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at $201,489,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 328,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,990,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,703 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,537,000 after buying an additional 720,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

