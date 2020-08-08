Short Interest in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Decreases By 5.5%

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 448,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $47,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 67.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. 66,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. Independent Bank Co has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $311.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

