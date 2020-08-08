Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Drops By 6.7%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,800 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 594,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

JBSS stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $110,851.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,407.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 348,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 32.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 170,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 41,875 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 164,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

