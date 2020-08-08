Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Declines By 5.6%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.30% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,254. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Kingsway Financial Services has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

