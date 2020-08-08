Short Interest in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Drops By 7.6%

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. HSBC upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $124,448.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,043.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,756 shares of company stock worth $480,627. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Liberty Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

