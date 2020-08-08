Short Interest in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Declines By 6.9%

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 502,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,209,612 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 536,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 72,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 177,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 913.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 502,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 453,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

