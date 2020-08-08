Short Interest in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declines By 6.7%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $32.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.50. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. National Securities cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.