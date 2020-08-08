Short Interest in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Declines By 7.1%

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 10,280,000 shares. Approximately 24.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDP. TheStreet lowered Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Meredith has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $53.09.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

