Short Interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Declines By 6.8%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on MUFG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 739,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 28,782 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

