Short Interest in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Decreases By 11.9%

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NWS traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 497,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,022. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. News has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 14.09%.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $151,601.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,203.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Norges Bank bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,165,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at $8,935,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at $4,427,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in News in the 1st quarter worth about $2,102,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 162,218 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

